NAVI, Heroic and Astralis will be at the BLAST Premier Spring Final

Washington DC already knows six of the eight Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) teams that you can watch live. Natus Vincere, Heroic and Astralis have secured their qualification to the BLAST Premier Spring Final to be held in the United States after winning the last three group stage matches. The competition will have a majority of European teams, so the American public is waiting for the results of the Showdown to see which local club will be able to cheer on in person.

The United States was precisely close to having its first representative thanks to Complexity. The Dallas team came close to eliminating Natus Vincere after forcing overtime, but the Ukrainian organization rallied to make it 2-1. NAVI took both Anubis and Overpass with a 16-14, where beyond having a good Oleksandr Kostyliev «s1mple“he also had a great performance from Valeriy Vakhovskiy”b1t«. The team will have the opportunity to repeat the feat achieved a year ago in Lisbon.

The second turn was from Heroic, who repeated the result of Natus Vincere but against BIG. The Danish organization initially prevailed in Vertigo with a 16-3, but after DJing in Ancient with a 12-16, they had to pull a good Inferno (16-10) to qualify for the BLAST Premier Spring Final. Astralis had it a little more difficult when they had to come back against OG (1-2) to win the ticket to the United States. The team led by Nemanja Isakovic «nexa»He robbed the Danish team of their Inferno, but they were redone in Vertigo (14-16) and Ancient (17-19) thanks to the constant Benjamin Bremer«blameF» and Nicolai Reedtz «dev1ce«.

BLAST Premier will return to North America with only one American team

The group stage results leave just two spots open for the BLAST Premier Spring Final. The Showdown, the tournament that decides the last places, will not be held until next April. BIG, OG and Ninjas in Pajamas are the clubs that are in the European edition, while Complexity, Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses in the American one. Before the celebration of the spring final BLAST will have the organization and execution of the major from Paris.

The BLAST Premier Spring Final will be held in Washington DC, marking the organizer’s return to North America four years later. However, the group stage results leave the continent with the prospect of only one American or Canadian team to cheer on live. In fact, the North American CS:GO scene could experience a vacuum in the event of a Brazilian or Latin American team qualifying.