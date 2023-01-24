NBA All-World is the ‘Pokémon GO’ of NBA fans



Niantic, the creators of Pokémon GO, have worked with the NBA to launch this new augmented reality game



NBA All-World is available for free for iOS and Android

Mobile games that use the geolocation of these terminals and their cameras to introduce us to a world of augmented reality are still in vogue. Now Niantic, the creators of the popular Pokémon GO, present us NBA All-Worlda game created hand in hand with the best basketball league in the world that invites us to walk the streets of our cities, neighborhoods and towns to unlock content and enjoy the NBA players and teams.

nianticthe National Basketball Association (nba) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are behind this NBA All-Worldan officially licensed basketball game in which players -through geolocation- can find, challenge and compete against current NBA players in their own neighborhoods, then sign them to their team before proving themselves in the court. NBA All-World extends the world of basketball into a new territory of augmented reality and can be played all over the world, downloading it for free from the App Store and Google Play.

NBA All-World Bring the world of the NBA to neighborhoods around the world. Fans can explore their own zones to find NBA players, recruit them to your teams, train them and level up, and compete to reign at your local basketball courts. Players will have the opportunity to outfit their squads in the latest kit, looking for real gear from a variety of well-known brands. In the game, players can show off their teams, chat with friends, and compete in tournaments to win exclusive items.

Via NBA All-World, players will experience real-world locations that are the favorite haunts of current NBA players. In addition, Niantic will support the game’s launch with a “go. all. out.” marketing campaign, as well as the “Where I’m From” documentary series, starring NBA players such as Jalen Green, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

“Sports are a big part of people’s lives and popular culture,” he says. John Hanke, Founder and CEO of Niantic. “Our version of an NBA basketball game starts with a one-on-one mode and expands from there to include major elements of basketball culture, like music, fashion, sneakers and much more, all it embedded in real world locations.”

“We look forward to our fans becoming fully immersed in NBA All-World as they develop deeper connections with the players, the league and each other,” he explains. Matt Holt, NBA Head of Merchandising Partnerships. “Through our collaboration with Niantic and the NBPA, this game helps expand the world of the NBA and its culture to virtually every neighborhood on the planet.”

NBA All-World, Niantic’s first officially licensed sports title, inspires people to explore the world to experience everything the game has to offer. These are the characteristics that its own developers highlight:

explore your world : Go out and move around the real world to discover NBA players to compete against and sign for your roster. You can also find kits, power-ups, challenges and much more.

: Go out and move around the real world to discover NBA players to compete against and sign for your roster. You can also find kits, power-ups, challenges and much more. build your team : Take on current NBA stars in a variety of challenges to sign new players. If you already have a player, challenge them again in your next match to practice your shot and earn more credits. Get stronger players as your team level increases.

: Take on current NBA stars in a variety of challenges to sign new players. If you already have a player, challenge them again in your next match to practice your shot and earn more credits. Get stronger players as your team level increases. Overcome your limits : Empower your players with offensive and defensive plays. Improve your fitness, make sure you keep your energy up with energy drinks.

: Empower your players with offensive and defensive plays. Improve your fitness, make sure you keep your energy up with energy drinks. queen on the track : Compete in ranking challenges on over 100,000 real-world basketball courts with Rule the Court. Challenge your friends and other players for first place.

: Compete in ranking challenges on over 100,000 real-world basketball courts with Rule the Court. Challenge your friends and other players for first place. show your style: Get rare kits from some of your favorite brands in Drop Zones. Find a special kit that boosts player stats and outfit them with shoes and accessories that help you stand out from the crowd.