NBA star, Kendall Jenner’s ex pines the model’s current crush in posts | celebrities

Devin Booker, NBA star and former boyfriend of Kendall Jenner, pinned the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who has been spotted in a romantic mood with the model on some occasions.

The information was relayed by the unilad this Saturday (18).

First, a brief timeline: Kendall Jenner (27 years old) and Devin Booker (26 years old) ended their two-year relationship in mid-October last year, reported the international press at the time. Since February, the socialite of the clan Kardashian-Jenner has been spotted in meetings with the rapper Bad Bunny (29 years old).

Also on Friday (17), the page @reggaetontvcom shared a post addressing the rumors that Bad Bunny would have dropped some hints at Devin in his new song, ‘Coco Chanel’. “The sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than Phoenix and she knows it,” the verse reads. Remember that Devin Booker plays for the Phoenix Suns of the NBA.

In that same post, in a since-deleted comment, Devin Booker wrote, “He worried about another MAN again.” Some netizens understood the phrase as a provocation to the singer’s supposed bisexuality.

A few days earlier, on his Twitter, Devin Booker published: “I can’t fake humility just because you’re insecure”. Quickly, the crowd went to question who the indirect was for. “Wait, who are we referring to here,” asked one. “Bad Bunny?” suggested another.

The magazine People, a source confirmed that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are making out. “Kendall recently started seeing him. They were introduced by friends. She likes him and is having fun.”

Below, listen to the song ‘Coco Chanel’, which also alludes to a Scorpio woman. Now, try to guess what Kendall’s zodiac sign is.