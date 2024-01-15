NBA star suffered depression and remembered his worst days

The world of professional sports is often presented as a field of success and triumph, but behind the bright lights of fame, there are also intense personal struggles hidden. Famous players are in this series nba, john wall, has shared a touching story. After facing a series of adversities, including a severe achilles tendon injury And the loss of loved ones, Wall admits to struggling with suicidal thoughts.

John Wall’s terrifying confession: “I held a gun to my head twice”

in an intimate conversation with ozzy shownba star, john wallOpened my heart about my fight against depression and suicidal thoughts,

Wall shared that after facing many enormous personal challenges, including a serious Achilles tendon injury and losing loved ones, he had to seek help from a therapist. “I know what it’s like… and I try to tell people that The issue of mental health is very serious., After that I had to find a therapist. If I didn’t have both my children, I would commit suicide., “I put a gun to my head twice and a lot of people close to me, my friends, didn’t know that at the time,” Wall shared.







The player also revealed how his internal pain manifested publicly, such as in a video in which he made gestures associated with street gangs. ,There was a video that came out where I was on the street making gang signs and things like that, that was when I was at my lowest moment.I’m trying to find happiness… but i wanted to commit suicide And it was like I was walking away from their land… I was failing my kids,” Wall continued in his poignant story on a podcast hosted by former NBA players. Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.

John Wall confessed that he suffered from depression and thought the worst. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) getty images

John Wall is not retired and has been dealt to the Miami Heat

Throughout his NBA career, john wall Has left a lasting impression, growing rapidly since his selection as First pick of the 2010 draft by the Wizards until he became a popular person all Star,

Despite facing significant obstacles due to devastating injuries, Wall has demonstrated unwavering resilience. It’s brave of them to speak openly about themselves fight against depression And this suicidal thoughts highlights the importance of addressing mental health In the world of sports.

Although his path to recovery and reintegration into the NBA may have been challenging, Wall has continued to demonstrate his determination and skill, as evidenced by his efforts to offer his services to teams. Miami Heat,

His contribution last season shears Shows their commitment to the game and its The ability to continue to leave his mark on the league. In this sense, the story of John Wall is not only that of a talented player, but also of a tireless fighter who inspires others to face their adversities with courage and determination.