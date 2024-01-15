necaxa vs pachuca live. Watch Liga MX online broadcast

Liga MX Clausura 2024 heats up with a lively showdown between Necaxa and Pachuca this Friday 23 February. Both teams delivered with excellent performances, promising a show full of emotions.

Here we tell you in detail everything you need to know so that you do not miss this exciting meeting.

How do they get there?

Necaxa It is ranked seventh in the general table with fourteen points. under the direction of Eduardo Fentanus, The team has shown strength by not facing any defeat so far. Although they have recorded three wins and five draws, Colombian Diber Cambindo leads the way as scorer with four goals.

Latest results from NECAXA:

01/31/24: PUMAS UNAM 2 – 2 NECAXA

02/03/24: Juarez 2 – 2 Necaxa

02/10/24: Necaxa 3 – 3 Toluca

02/16/24: Querétaro 1 – 1 Necaxa

02/20/24: Necaxa 1 – 0 Guadalajara

On the other hand, pachuca Thanks to this, it is in second place in the general table with eighteen points. Stability and offensive power. with six wins and two losses tuzos They are one of the most consistent teams in the tournament.

Latest results from Pachuca:

03/02/24: Pachuca 3 – 2 Tijuana

02/07/24: Pachuca 3 – 2 Leon

02/10/24: Monterrey 3 – 2 Pachuca

02/17/24: Pachuca 2 – 1 America

02/20/24: Puebla 1 – 4 Pachuca

Forecast:

Forecasts provided by #rushbetmx,

Necaxa Club: +205

Tie: +225

CF Pachuca: +125

What time will Necaxa play today?

Date: Friday, February 23, 2024

Time: 9:00 pm Central Mexico Time

Stage: 2024 Liga MX final season

Venue: Victoria Stadium

Where to watch Necaxa vs Pachuca:

Transmission: TUDN and VIX+

If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game. Could. half time,