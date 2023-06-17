Neighborhoods Op den Butten Playgrounds Ridgepads and waiting areas Supports food delivery Action min (mol)

Two Mole projects can count on financial support through the project ‘Bürten op den Buten’. This concerned the design of a green play area on Rijpad in the Ginderbroek district and a comfortable waiting area for food delivery at Actie MIN.

In Ridgepad Street in the Ginderbroek district of the mall, brand new playground Glizzpad and the adjacent Torbos Play Forest officially opened on Sunday. Both were originally two empty spaces between the houses on the street, but the residents of the neighborhood transformed them into a green sports environment. There, children and youth can let off steam and local residents can meet each other. The initiative can count on 1,000 euros in support from the King Baudouin Foundation and the ‘Bürten op den Buten’ of the Flemish Land Agency.

food bank waiting area

Another Moll initiative that is supported by ‘Bürten op den Buten’ is Moll’s Acti Min. This welfare link, inter alia, organizes a food bank for the residents of Mole, Reti and Balen. Because customers currently queue outside in a short line, Acti Min wants to set up a waiting area where they can sit and drink coffee while they wait. It also gives them an opportunity to establish social connections and reinforce each other in their search for solutions. ‘Bürten op den Buten’ is giving 5,000 euros to develop this waiting area. (MTO)