Neighbors kick in new bike path along Pietemstraat (Mühlebeke)

The new cycle path along the Pietmestraat was inaugurated on Friday evening 26 May. From now on you can cycle safely and comfortably between Egem, Pittem and Meulebeke.

The Meulebeek municipal council, together with local residents and the province of West Flanders, opened a brand new cycle path along the Pittemstraat. The 2.2 kilometer cycle path consists of an elevated one-way path and a two-way cycle path in concrete.

Some speed reduction measures have been put in place at Pitemstraat and safe cycle crossings have been provided. Aquafin had previously installed a separate sewerage system and refurbished road surface. The road is part of the so-called supra-local functional cycle route network for daily journeys. (continue reading below photo)

“In recent years, the province has already built a cycle path at Meulebeckstraat and Agmestraat in Pietem, which connects directly to this new cycle path,” says deputy Jürgen Wanlerberge (Voorit). “So there is now a completely safe cycle connection between Pittem, Egem and Meulebeke.”

4.2 million euros.

The total cost of the works is approximately 4.2 million Euros. The share of the municipality of Meulebeke is 1.9 million euros. Other costs are shared by the province, Aquafin and the local treaty.