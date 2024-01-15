Neither Barbie nor Oppenheimer: the real star of the Oscars is Anatomy of a Fall’s dog Snoop! – Cinema News

Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone…all (or)-Hollywood fell in love with dog Messi, aka Snoop, in “Anatomy of a Fall” as part of the Oscar nominees luncheon.

The anatomy of fall mania continues in the United States! After Swan Arlod shook the social network, now it’s Snoop’s turn to have his proudest moment!

This Monday, February 12, the Oscar Academy held its traditional nominees luncheon, bringing together the stars of the cinema year. And dog Messi (Snoop in the movie) was part of the prestigious guest list! Short review of tweets from this treat that contained some dog food:

Messi/Snoop posing in Los Angeles

Ryan Gosling visits star dog!

Bradley Cooper also took time out to chat with the winner of the coveted Palm Dog in Cannes

Emma Stone praises Snoop/Macy’s acting skills

The dog in Anatomy of a Fall has been the subject of everyone’s attention since the film’s release. Mademoiselle Site also went to meet her coach, some behind the scenes info, This video is also available in the film’s DVD bonuses:

Supported by excellent word of mouth, Justin Tritt’s film can still be seen in theaters almost 6 months after its release. The 2023 Palme d’Or received a boost in January thanks to several operations such as the Telerama Festival or the Essential UGC, which gave new exposure to the film.

News of the Oscar nominations and Golden Globes awards also boosted attendance. There have been over 1.5 million entries!

The film is also available on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray from December. It will be broadcast on Canal+ in February, then available on myCANAL. The broadcast will also be accompanied by a new documentary.