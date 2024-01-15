Cristiano Ronaldo plays in the Saudi Professional League and Lionel Messi plays in Major League Soccer (MLS). Photo: Rachana LR/El Mercurio/Diffusion

Although Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo And while Argentina native Lionel Messi usually makes headlines for his impressive scoring ability, an athlete from Uruguay has emerged from the same field Ligue 1 Betsan In Peru. With his record score of 17 goals, this South American footballer has surpassed the figures of Manchester City F, Erling Haaland and also. neymar jr Al-Hilal Saudi FC

The outstanding performances of the Uruguayan player of Argentinian nationality have not only caught the attention of Peruvian fans, but his name resonates internationally and is at the center of attention of football experts and fans. The top scorer in 2024 is 36 years old and has signed for clubs such as Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul and Club Atlético Independiente.

South American footballer who is the world’s top scorer in 2024

36-year-old Uruguayan striker Martin Cotruccio has surprised the football world in 2024. After moving from Independiente de Avellaneda, he joined Sporting Cristal in Peru and has shown incredible goalscoring ability.

In just seven games, he has scored 17 goals, including four hat-tricks and two doubles. This scoring streak has made him the world’s top scorer so far in 2024, surpassing football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

Which team has Martin Cotteruccio played in?

Martín Cotruccio began his professional football career at Defensor Sporting, a club in his native Uruguay. Then, he moved to Argentina, where he played for San Lorenzo and Independiente de Avellaneda. During his time at Independiente, he had a dispute with the club over unpaid debts, which resulted in him leaving the club.

Martin Cotteruccio. Photo: Prasar

Despite this failure, Cotruccio did not let himself be discouraged and continued to prove his worth on the field of play. Since arriving at Sporting Cristal in Peru, his scoring streak has been impressive and he has scored at least two goals in every game he has played.

How much is Martin Cotaruccio worth?

According to data from the exclusive portal Transfermarkt, the market value of Martin Cotteruccio is 175,000 euros. This is an estimate of his value in the transfer market and is based on his performance on the field, his age, his contract and other factors.

Although Martín Cotruccio became a Sporting Cristal player recently in January 2024, he shines among the great sports stars of the Peruvian league.

How did Martin Cotteruccio become the top scorer in 2024?

Martin Cotteruccio had an excellent playing career at Sporting Cristal since the beginning of his activities at the club. On the first day of Ligue 1, which took place on Saturday, January 27, the light blue team had to face ADT, an occasion in which they won 6–2 and Catteruccio scored 3 goals.

On the second date, Martin Cattericchio contributed with two goals in a win over Sport Boys; He continued his scoring streak with two goals on the third day against Ciényano, and on the fourth day, against Los Chancas, he added three more goals to his personal tally.

Sporting Cristal’s debut in the 2024 Copa Libertadores took place on 20 February against Bolivia’s Always Ready in the first leg of the qualifying phase. The match ended with a resounding 6–1 victory for the Bolivian team. Sporting Cristal’s only goal came from Cautaruccio, who converted a penalty.

After the defeat in Bolivia, Sporting Cristal signed Carlos A. Returned to action in Ligue 1 in the match against Mannucci. In the match, the team won 4–0, with Coteruccio scoring three goals again.

Where did Martin Cotruccio play?

These are all the football clubs that Martin Cotruccio has played for during his playing career: