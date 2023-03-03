Nelly Furtado asks for copyright of the Carnival hit “Lovezinho”

She danced to the hit, but that doesn’t mean she won’t ask for the copyright! That’s what Nelly Furtado did with the song “Lovezinho”, by Brazilian singer Treice. That’s because the track is made over the rhythm of “Say It Right”, a 2006 song by Nelly in partnership with Timbaland.

THE DRAMA OF THE EYEBROWS

The internet is a terrible place, especially if you talk about fans and fandoms and all that. It turns out that the triangle – almost shortsighted, since everything good that passes through there disappears quickly – between Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber has returned to the forefront because of nothing less than, amazingly: eyebrows. That’s right you read. The fact is that this story is such a mess, as is everything that involves the music industry, that I don’t even know if I can clear it up.

A LOT OF TIKTOKER

Those who follow the former Disney star know that Selena has been very active on social media, probably investing a lot in marketing for her makeup and cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty. It turns out that she had a procedure on her eyebrows and said that she wanted to look like model Bella Hadid, Selena’s ex, (here the mess begins). Selena said that Bella is very beautiful and her “girl crush”. A cutie, right? She also said that she accidentally overdid the procedure. Save that sentence.

SHADE

It turns out that soon after, the entrepreneur and almost Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, posted on Instagram a print of the FaceTime call with Hailey, with whom she is a very good friend, with a focus on her eyebrows. By the time he explained that a pig’s snout is not taken, chaos was already in place. They said it was shade for Selena, they brought back all the bullshit between the trio. To improve, Kylie posted a photo in which she was produced and said that “it was an accident”. Oh, there’s no way to defend.

CASE THOUGHT

Well, with the bullshit in place, fans began to speculate. One TikTok user noted that the day the beef happened was the day Selena surpassed Kylie’s Instagram following, which, if true, makes sense. Now, people are calling Kylie, Kendall and Hailey the “Mean Girls” of the internet, in reference to the movie. The fact is that, it became a snowball that brought one fight after another, several speculations and a lot of confusion. If Kylie’s strategy was to get attention, she got it. Now, at least for this columnist who tells you, that was not Selena’s will and the more people feed it, the worse it gets.

My God, what a mess!!!

IT’S GOOD TO REMEMBER

Instigating female rivalry takes NOBODY, ANYWHERE! And whenever these fights come to a head, the men are always on the sidelines, with them being the culprits. Let’s face it, if Justin Bieber had more maturity and emotional responsibility with the two back there, he simply wouldn’t have gossip.

DAISY JONES AND THE SIX

Today is the release date for the series Daisy Jones and The Six. The series portrays the story of the book that bears the same name as the series and takes place in the 70s. It tells the story of the band, which bears the name of the book and the series, and the plot is told in such an intriguing way that it seems that it’s all true. The main characters are Daisy and Billy Dunne, two very tempestuous and stubborn people, but when they stop fighting and start composing, they create incredible works. The fictional band’s album is even available on Spotify.

HOLY F*CK

Another release scheduled for today is the video for Still Alive, a song that makes up Demi Lovato’s Holy F*ck album. Back to that little rock, the songs have really pleased the public. Check out:

HOW CUTE

For those who don’t know, the British actress and model Mia Goth, the new name on the rise in horror movies, has a Brazilian family and not just anyone! She is the granddaughter of actress Maria Gladys. Promoting the new film in the X franchise, Pearl, Mia gave an interview and said that one of her inspirations is her grandmother. And the moment is cute, check it out:

HALL OF FAME

Actor Michael B. Jordan secured his star on the Walk of Fame this March 1, the eve of the premiere of the third installment of the “Creed” franchise. Also known as “Creed III”, the film hit theaters this Thursday (2), starring and directed by Jordan. The new film in the franchise is the first that does not feature Sylvester Stallone, among other names, and begins to walk with its own story. Michael is from Santa Ana, California and is also known for his roles in films such as Black Panther, Justice League

THE WORLD DOESN’T TURN

He rolls over. Speaking of Michael B. Jordan, the actor had an unusual moment during the premiere of “Creed III”. He was reunited with a school “mate” who bullied him. He made a point of remembering the moment. Iiiiih…

UNNECESSARY

There are people who miss the chance to remain silent. In his new special, “Chris Rock: Selective Indignation”, the comedian stated that he watched the new film by Will Smith, who was slapped at the Oscars in 2022, only to see the actor being whipped. Context: the film in question is “Emancipation” in which Smith plays an enslaved man. Do I need to say anything else?

