Nepo Babies! Check out 25 Hollywood Stars Who Are Children or Parents of Entertainment Industry Giants

Whether due to their artistic DNA or the weight of their surnames, nepo babies are a reality in Hollywood. These celebrities are children, grandchildren, godchildren, stepchildren or are related to important people in the entertainment industry. For some, the last name was a facilitator, while others chose not to use them. Check out some successful nepo babies in Hollywood.

25. Miley Cyrus

Actress and singer Miley Cyrus is perhaps the most famous case of nepo baby since she is the daughter of folk singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and is also the goddaughter of Dolly Parton, one of the icons of American country music. It is worth remembering that Miley shared the screen with her father in the children’s sitcom Hannah Montana.

24. Bryce Dallas

Bryce Dallas is the daughter of award-winning director Ron Howard and actress and writer Cheryl Howard.

23. Nicolas Cage

Actor Nicolas Cage is the nephew of none other than the director of the iconic The Godfather franchise, Francis Ford Coppola.

22. Angelina Jolie

Actress Angelina Jolie is the daughter of American actor and film producer Jon Voight, who, incidentally, won the 1979 Academy Award for Best Actor.

21. Bridget Fonda

American actress, voice actress and singer Bridget Fonda comes from generations of celebrities. She is the daughter of American actor, screenwriter and producer Peter Fonda, niece of actress, writer, activist, model, businesswoman, and author Jane Fonda, granddaughter of actor Henry Fonda.

20. Grace Gummer

Actress Grace Gummer is the daughter of none other than Meryl Streep who is considered one of the best actresses of all time.

19. Dakota Johnson

Another one that comes from a family full of artists. Dakota Johnson is the daughter of actress Melanie Griffith and American actor, producer, director, singer and songwriter Don Johnson, is the granddaughter of actress, animal rights activist, and former American model Tippi Hedren, in addition to being stepdaughter of Spanish actor, producer, singer and film director Antonio Banderas.

18. Jamie Lee Curtis

American actress, producer, children’s author, and activist Jamie Lee Curtis is the daughter of the late actor Tony Curtis, who was wildly popular in the 1950s and 1960s, and the late award-winning actress Janet Leigh.

17. Kaia Gerber

American model and actress Kaia Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.

16. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is a model, influencer, businesswoman and presenter. This nepo baby is the daughter of American actor, director, producer and activist Stephen Baldwin and the niece of actor, writer, producer, comedian and political activist Alec Baldwin.

15. Jennifer Aniston

American actress, producer and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston is the daughter of John Aniston, who was a film and television actor.

14. Lily Collins

Lily Collins is a British actress, writer and producer. Furthermore, she is the daughter of Phil Collins, British drummer, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, and actor.

13. Liza Minnelli

The American actress and singer Liza Minnelli is the daughter of the late American filmmaker and considered one of the creators of the modern musical, Vincente Minnelli and Judy Garland who was an actress, singer, dancer and vaudeville artist, considered by many to be one of the main singing stars. of Hollywood’s golden age of movie musicals.

12. Maya Hawke

Maya Ray Thurman Hawke is an American actress, model, singer and songwriter, daughter of actress Uma Thurman and American actor, writer and filmmaker Ethan Hawke.

11. Maude Apatow

Actress Maude Apatow is the eldest daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann.

10. Zoë Kravitz

Actress, model and singer Zoë Isabella Kravitz is the daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet.

9. Lily Rose-Depp

Lily-Rose Melody Depp is an actress, model, and daughter of American actor Johnny Depp and French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis.

8. Jack Quaid

Actor Jack Henry Quaid is the son of actor Dennis Quaid and actress Meg Ryan.

7. Gwyneth Paltrow

Award-winning American actress, singer and writer Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and Bruce Weigert Paltrow who was an American film and television director.

6. Katherine Waterston

Actress Katherine Waterston is the daughter of actor Sam Waterston.

5. Laura Dern

Award-winning actress, filmmaker and film producer Laura Dern is the daughter of actress Diane Ladd and actor Bruce Dern.

4. Eve Hewson

Irish actress Eve Hewson is the daughter of singer, philanthropist, songwriter, entrepreneur and vocalist of the famous band U2 Bono.

3. Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Skarsgård

Swedish actor and director Alexander Skarsgård and actor Bill Skarsgård are the sons of actor Stellan Skarsgård.

2. Emma Roberts

Actress Emma Roberts is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece of actress Julia Roberts.

1. Riley Keough

Riley Keough is an actress, model, producer, director, daughter of American singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Lisa Marie Presley with Danny Keough, King of Rock Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley.