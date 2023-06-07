Nerd Culture #111 on Ted Lasso, Spider-Man Miles Morales and TMNT

Fellow nerds, very nice Sunday morning! Episode 111 is here for you and we’re going to be talking a lot about sequels, reboots, and spin-offs this week because originality is hard to find in Hollywood. But isn’t it only our fault? Plus, we cover this week’s news and we watch trailers of barbie, hidden strike And Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,

season finale of ted lasso

Here at the Nerd Culture crew we’re huge fans of Ted Lasso, week after week we rave about Apple TV+’s heartwarming comedy drama. This week, after three seasons, the series wrapped up in a big season finale that brought all the vicissitudes of recent years to a successful conclusion. did that work? Soon we will record a separate video in which we will comprehensively look at the three seasons of Ted Lasso (including spoilers!).

How many Spider-Man movies are we going to get?

No one will miss the fact that Sony Animation has already achieved huge success twice with Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse, and that kind of success comes with money. The studio is therefore investing heavily in multiple Spider-Man films. so we can soon Expect live-action versions of Spider-Woman and Miles Morales, But it is not at all. We also get a live-action Spider-Noir, Madame Web, Silk, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4. This also includes Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3 with the Villain spin-off and you know we have bus loads of material. Close. Will Spidey make the same mistake as Marvel and Star Wars? We keep a close eye on this.

We live in an age full of udders and the milk is turning sour

We will stick with milk for a while in this show as there is a lot more to happen. For example, John Wick will still receive a Participant 5 and several spin-offs are in the works. Of course, we could have reported this about Indiana Jones earlier, but it doesn’t stop there. For example, The Office gets its thirteenth iteration, this time with an Australian setting and a female ‘Michael Scott’. But Dwayne ‘The Pebble’ Johnson also says the FAST franchise isn’t over, There will be two more films to conclude Part 10, but several spin-offs are also in the process of being made, including the character of Hobbs.

Support Nerd Culture Through Podcasting 2.0 Apps

Later Monday is now available as a podcast, as we transition to Podcasting 2.0 and the Value4Value system. Fountain.fm is an example of a Podcasting 2.0 player and a player that we use ourselves. Through this app you earn bitcoins (sats) by listening to podcasts and you can use the same sats to support/boost your favorite podcasts. You can also post a message with these ‘boosts’, we will read these messages to change reviews in the future. So share a good anecdote, ask a question/confusion or give a suggestion or shout out, If you already listen to podcasts, why not get SATs while you do it? Check it out!

download here iOS version and here Android version,

Not a fan of fountains? Check out these other Podcasting 2.0 certified apps: breeze , puzzler , pod station , curiocaster