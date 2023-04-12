nerf Cassidy, buff Brigitte and more

Well, season 4 has already started Overwatch 2 where a new character has been welcomed, Lifeweaver, which is a new support character. A character that, after testing him, I think is more offensive-tactical than healing, since he doesn’t heal as much as other characters. What opinion do you have of him? Well, Lifeweaver is not the only novelty of this season, and that is why there are some patch notes.

These notes are really interesting, not only because of the changes that the characters undergo but also because of the adjustments in other features that the company has shared. So, I don’t wind up anymore and I leave everything below:

Overwatch 2 and Season 4 Patch Notes

Characters

Lifeweaver

In this character, logically, there are no changes, since it is new. So, I leave you a list of his skills

Healing Bud: Hold to charge up a heal and release to heal the selected ally.

Hold to charge up a heal and release to heal the selected ally. Thorny Salve: Quickly fire a barrage of projectiles.

Quickly fire a barrage of projectiles. petaloid platform: You throw a platform that rises when someone steps on it.

You throw a platform that rises when someone steps on it. regenerative step: You charge towards the direction of travel and heal yourself slightly.

You charge towards the direction of travel and heal yourself slightly. Life Grasp: You pull an ally to your location and protect them along the way.

You pull an ally to your location and protect them along the way. Tree of Life (Ultimate): You plant a tree that sprouts and instantly heals allies. Grants continuous healing for as long as it lives.

You plant a tree that sprouts and instantly heals allies. Grants continuous healing for as long as it lives. Farewell Gift (Passive): Upon death, you drop a gift that heals the first enemy or ally to pick it up.

reinhardt

Armor reduced from 300 to 250.

Base health increased from 175 to 200.

Sigma

Accretion: Impact damage reduced from 60 to 40 (80 total damage with explosion). Knockdown duration increased from 0.8s to 1.1s.



cassidy

Base health reduced from 225 to 200.

Magnetic Grenade: Damage reduced from 131 to 120.



Shade

PEM: Now disables Blizzard.



Ana

Sedative Damage: Its maximum duration against tanks has been reduced by 30%, from 5s to 3.5s.



Brigitte

Training: Brigitte now gains 100 armor pool that can be restored for the duration of Formation. Brigitte no longer slowly generates temporary health like her nearby allies. Formation now improves his Barrier Shield, thus increasing his size and health. Barrier health increased from 300 to 750 during ult During Formation, Shield Charge hits multiple enemies, briefly stunning them. Bonus movement speed reduced from 30% to 15%.

Repair kit: Range reduced from 30m to 25m.



mercy

caduceus staff: Healing per second increased from 45 to 55. Healing to allies below half health is no longer increased.

Guardian angel: Cooldown reduced from 2.5s to 1.5s. Leap Cancel active duration increased from 1s to 1.5s. The active ability jump cancel can no longer be manually interrupted to start the cooldown sooner.

Valkyrie: The support role’s passive heal now triggers during Valkyrie.



Moira

Evanescence: Can now activate during Coalescence.

coalescence: Bonus movement speed reduced from 50% to 40%.

Biotic Ray: Heal over time duration increased from 2 seconds to 3 seconds.



Other important changes

There are other very interesting changes where I highlight the removal of map rotation. In other words, all the maps in the game can now be played without exception. They have also made adjustments to the respawn and where you respawn, as they want to prevent you from respawning too far from your team in certain situations and being able to regroup with them easily. This and many other changes, in this link to view the official patch notes.

General bug fixes