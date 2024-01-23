Netanyahu asks Petro to intervene for Hamas hostages, including one from Colombia

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, sent a letter to Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, asking him to intervene for the 136 people still held by Hamas since last October 7, including one Colombian. Is. citizen. In the letter, written on January 11 but released this Thursday, Netanyahu assured that both countries have a “common cause” to fight for the release of people abducted during the armed group’s combat actions on Israeli soil and that it strongly responded to . The government that caused more than 25,000 deaths in the Gaza Strip in three months.

In the communication, the head of the Israeli government reminded that three months have passed since the hostages were “brutally” abducted from their homes and from a music festival, one of the scenes most affected by the Hamas incursion in October. They also claim that many of those abducted have seen their loved ones “raped, mutilated, tortured and horrifically massacred before their eyes.”

Netanyahu further says that among those abducted is Colombian Elkana Bohbot, who he says has been denied assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross like the other abductees. Bohbot is an Israeli citizen, married to Colombian Rebecca Gonzalez, with whom he has a daughter. He worked as a member of the logistics team for the Supernova festival, whose attendees were victimized by a Hamas attack in October. On November 21, Petro’s government granted him Colombian nationality, which was expected to facilitate his release and allow him to reunite with his family. However, the measure has had no effect.

Netanyahu’s text, in addition, is a presentation of the Prime Minister in which he reiterates that Iran has supported Hamas for many years without “international censorship”, as is the case with Qatar and Turkey, which he says, Give them shelter. Leader of a group that conducts a “campaign of terror against Israel”. It also claimed that the Red Cross has been “unacceptably passive” towards Hamas’ requests for hostages and has avoided pointing out the group’s culpability for “violating the most basic norms of civilized conduct”. Similarly, he calls for fighting against “terrorism”: “Any pressure that can be exerted with that objective (the release of hostages), especially against Iran, Qatar and Turkey, as well as the Red Cross , will be invaluable.” And will help in saving the lives of innocent people.”

Less than a month before Hamas’s incursion into Israel, Petro spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where, in addition to emphasizing the seriousness of the world’s climate crisis, he mentioned the need to open two peace negotiating tables. He made requests, one for Ukraine and the other for Palestine, a request which he extended to the entire organization. He asked at the time, “What’s the difference between Ukraine and Palestine, isn’t it time to end both wars?” He also said: “The same reasons that have been expressed to defend (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky should be expressed to defend Palestine.”

Netanyahu’s letter represents, at the same time, a pause due to the conciliatory tone and a new chapter in the tensions maintained by Israel and Colombia following the offensive in the Gaza Strip. As the conflict in that region of the Middle East has worsened, President Petro has been one of the Latin American leaders to condemn Israeli military excesses, which the Netanyahu government has justified as an act of legitimate defense. Hours after tensions escalated in October, and amid an exchange of messages on Twitter with Israeli Ambassador to Colombia Gali Dagan, Petrou wrote: “I was already in the Auschwitz concentration camp and now I’m finding out Horoscope”. This comment caused the Jewish community to reject it.

A few days later, on October 15, Israel announced it was stopping sending security forces to the country following Petro’s comments. It was Dagan who reported this decision and, in addition, the Colombian ambassador to Israel, Margarita Manjarrez, was summoned to a reprimand by the Israeli Foreign Ministry in which she was told that the president’s words “promote anti-Semitism, representatives They affect the State of Israel and are a threat to the peace of the Jewish community in Colombia.” Petro responded by already calling Israel’s actions in Gaza “genocide”: “If foreign relations with Israel have to be suspended, we will suspend them. We do not support genocide.” has not been done.”

However, Petro’s criticism of Israel is not limited to social media or Colombia’s borders. On the contrary, he has reiterated his stance on many of the biggest forums in world geopolitics. At the COP28 climate summit, to be held in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) at the end of 2023, the President said: “Let’s imagine a fusion, a combination of facts: the projection of the climate crisis in five or ten years and the current genocide of the Palestinian people. Are these events isolated or are we seeing a mirror of the immediate future? He also announced the opening of a Colombian embassy in Ramallah, the Palestinian administrative capital in the West Bank, and speculated that he would seek Palestine’s membership as a full member of the United Nations. Will ask to be included.

On the other hand, the Colombian government has supported the complaint that its South African counterpart presented to the UN International Court of Justice on January 11, in which it accused the Israeli executive of inciting genocide in Gaza. According to South Africa, it is “the first genocide in history where its victims record their own destruction in a desperate and so far futile attempt to make something of the world.” While Israel rejected the allegations, Colombia supported them: “South Africa’s demand is a bold step in the right direction,” a Foreign Ministry statement said. This Friday, that court will decide whether to impose precautionary measures, which could include halting Israeli attacks in the Strip.

