Netanyahu orders Israeli military to plan evacuation of more than one million people from Rafah in case of imminent invasion

(CNN) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to plan the defeat of Hamas in southern Gaza city as well as the “evacuation of the population” of Rafah, his office said in a statement this Friday.



According to the United Nations, there are believed to be more than 1.3 million people in Rafah, the majority of whom are displaced from other parts of Gaza.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “will soon enter Rafah, the last stronghold of Hamas.”

As the IDF campaign has moved southward through Gaza, many Palestinians have passed through the enclave and sought refuge in the city.

But it’s not clear where they might go next; The city borders Egypt to the south, but the border with the country has been closed for months.

In the statement, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said it was not possible to eliminate Hamas and leave “four Hamas battalions in Rafah”.

“Furthermore, it is clear that the large-scale operation in Rafah requires the evacuation of civilians from war zones.”

“Therefore, the Prime Minister ordered the IDF and the Defense System to present to the Cabinet a two-pronged plan for both the evacuation of the population and the disbandment of battalions.”

Rafah is the last major population center in Gaza not occupied by the IDF.

It soon became home to a large population of displaced Palestinians. Satellite images this week revealed that a tent city has sprung up in Rafah in a matter of weeks, as more Gazans flock to the area to escape the IDF campaign.

On Sunday, the top commander in charge of the Israeli military operation in southern Gaza told CNN that no plans have yet been made to reduce civilian deaths in the city. Brigadier General Dan Goldfuss, who oversees the IDF’s 98th Division, said he would work on that plan “until” he gets the order to move his forces to the area, and as of Sunday, did not give the order. I went. has been released yet.

A US State Department spokesman said on Thursday that the US would not support the Israeli military operation in Rafah “without a serious plan”.

“To conduct such an unplanned and poorly thought-out operation in an area where one million people are seeking refuge would be a disaster,” State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said at a news conference Thursday.

Later Thursday, President Biden offered one of his harshest rebuke yet of Israel’s military conduct, saying the campaign to go after Hamas had been “exaggerated.”

“As you know, my view is that the response in Gaza has been exaggerated,” Biden told reporters at the White House. He described his efforts to open Gaza so that more humanitarian aid could reach.

Biden said, “I’m working hard to get humanitarian aid into Gaza. Too many innocent people are dying of hunger. Too many innocent people are suffering and dying. And it has to stop.”

For its part, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said in a press release on Thursday that Rafah could soon become “an area of ​​bloodshed and destruction from which people will not be able to escape.”