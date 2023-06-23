Netflix finds huge success with its latest action movie

Just like the first part, ‘Extraction 2’ is a huge success for the streaming service.

In clearance 2 Turns out that lead character Tyler Rake, played by actor Chris Hemsworth, survived the scene of the first film. Soon he gets a new mission.

In clearance 2 Rake must free a family held captive by a Georgian mobster. To do so, he must infiltrate one of the most dangerous prisons in the world.

The film has the best opening weekend of any 2023 Netflix film Mother with Jennifer Lopez. The action film was viewed over 40 million times in the first three days.

matches those numbers clearance 2 For example the gray man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans from last year, and the film goes beyond Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with Daniel Craig.

During a fan event in Brazil, actor Chris Hemsworth announced that a third part of Extraction is already in development. clearance 2 Can now be seen on Netflix.