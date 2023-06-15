Netflix hit ‘Black Mirror’ is back after four years: “Unfortunately the story ChatGPT wrote turned out to be rubbish”

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

For this, the fans did not have to wait for less than four years. felt like it for a while black Mirror Will never return Today, Thursday, a new season will be released. Five episodes, each with a different story. “But the story written by ChatGPT quickly ended up in the trash,” says producer Charlie Brooker.

This is one of the highlights on Netflix this summer. Eagerly waiting for the return of millions black Mirror, The series is already an old one, as the first episode is from 2011. But the starting point remains: a series with separate episodes about new developments in technology and how they may hold a sinister future. And it’s written in a way that feels very realistic too, which makes the viewer think about the potential dangers of new technologies.

Future series creator Charlie Brooker was a journalist for many years before Guardian And made his career in TV Screenplay in 2011. For this sixth season, they had an episode written by the most famous technological development of the time: ChatGPT. “At first glance it was a good story, but upon closer inspection it was unfortunately nonsense. I found ChatGPT to quickly view all summaries of all existing black Mirrorepisode and draws a new story from it. So you don’t have an origin story.

Each episode tells a different story, each time with different characters. It is not easy to entice the audience with this. black Mirror Still succeeds due to high level of scenarios. Producers sometimes add icing on the cake by inviting famous actors or popular personalities. Last season, Miley Cyrus popped up, causing a lot of ink. Previously, Josh Hartnett and Jodie Whittaker (am doctor) on the set. In the new season you will see Salma Hayek and Aaron Paul (breaking bad,

Hayek appears in the very first episode. It reveals the character of Annie Murphy (Shit’s Creek) that the fictional streaming service Streamberry created a drama series about her titled Zone is terrible. Other episodes include a saleswoman forced to kill to avoid disaster, and a woman who wants to stay out of the limelight after an accident but is hot on the heels of the paparazzi.

Or black Mirror Can Sky live up to the expectations, is the question. In 2011, a series about innovative technical gadgets was still an outsider. But reality is rapidly catching up with the imagination. Years ago, the series featured an episode about killer robot dogs, but the advent of artificial intelligence has shown that such scenarios are not entirely unrealistic. Technology has evolved a lot compared to twelve years ago. maybe that’s its weakness black Mirror.

black MirrorStarting Thursday, June 15 on Netflix