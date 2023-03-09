Netflix invests in romantic comedy that could feature Owen Wilson and Scarlett Johansson

Netflix is ​​apparently investing heavily in romantic comedies, with a budget exceeding 100 million USD, the new streaming film must feature great actors such as: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Michael Fassbender (X-Men: First Class), Owen Wilson (Loki) and Penélope Cruz (Madres Paralelas), according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Directed and scripted by producer Nancy Meyers (Love Doesn’t Take A Vacation, Operation Cupid), the film, which according to Deadline is called Paris Paramount, will mark her return to production. It tells the story of a young screenwriter and director who falls in love with a producer and together they produce and release several films until they separate professionally and romantically, but are forced to work together again on a new production, a situation that brings out the old feelings.

The plot appears to be autobiographical and may tell the story of Nancy’s marriage to her divorce with producer Charles Shyer, with whom she released several hits such as: O Pai da Noiva and Operation Cupid.

The budget is being discussed with Netflix and, according to Puke and the Hollywood Reporter, could reach 150 million USD, making Paris Paramount one of the most expensive romantic comedies in Hollywood.

The recording of the film is scheduled to begin in the coming months, starting in May in Los Angeles and the forecast for release on the streaming platform is for 2024 only.

Despite all the rumors, there has still been no confirmation about the title and Netflix premiere date. It is worth remembering that this film is Meyers’ first feature film since “The Intern”, released by the director in 2015, which is a comedy with Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

It can be said that this film is highly anticipated and is believed to be a great success of Netflix and Nancy’s production. With great expectations, more information is awaited.

