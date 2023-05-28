Netflix is ​​bringing tons of new movies to screens in June

film news Starting this month, an unprecedented number of new movies can be found on Netflix. Classics, new movies, comedies, science fiction, it’s all possible this month.

offer in the month of june

On the first day of the month alone, Netflix released fourteen new titles. In total, we have about forty new movies that we can stream on the service.

On view from Thursday 1 June



shooter From 2007 (Thriller/Action) With Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña and Danny Glover

A retired sniper returns to action to stop an assassination attempt. However, he ends up in a conspiracy in which he is accused of attempted murder. He goes on the run and tries to track down the real killer.

a good life From 2023 (Music/Drama)

family camp From 2022 (Family/Comedy)

Daddy Day Care since 2003 (comedy)

get older since 2010 (comedy)

grown ups 2 since 2013 (comedy)

Paul Since 2011 (Sci-Fi / Comedy)

Spider Man Since 2002 (Action/Fantasy)

spider man 2 since 2004 (action/fantasy)

spider man 3 since 2007 (action/fantasy)

Tina From 2021 (documentary / biography)

adam’s family Since 1991 (Family / Fantasy)

The Godfather: Part III Since 1990 (Crime/Drama)

the sum of all Fears From 2002 (Thriller/Action) With Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman and James Cromwell

The CIA hires Jack Ryan to provide insight into the situation following the sudden death of the President of Russia and his successor, an unidentified politician. Then a heavy bomb dropped on the capital of Chechnya and the US blamed the Russians for the attack. CIA Agent Jack Ryan makes another discovery that turns things upside down.

On view from Friday 2 June

missed connections From 2023 (Romance/Comedy)

ricos de amor 2 From 2023 (Music/Comedy)

Property From 2022 (Comedy)

Scenes from Tuesday 6 June



Ganj Normal Ways – ‘Bhool Pralay’ From 2022 (Historical/Documentary)

On view from Friday 9 June



Krigrin since 2011 (play)



Merv Cult From 2023 (Romance/Comedy)



Oh I’m on the rise! From 2023 (Romance/Comedy)

Scenes from Saturday 10 June



the girl Next door Since 2004 (Romance/Comedy)



the big short Since 2015 (Comedy/Drama)



assassins Creeds 2016 (Sci-Fi/Adventure) starring Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Michael Kenneth Williams

Thanks to a technology that enables the experience of genetic memories, Callum Lynch can play his ancestor Aguilar during 15th century Spain. Callum learns that he is a descendant of a secret society called the Assassins. He gains a great deal of knowledge and skill which he can use to deal with the oppressive and powerful Templars of the present day.

On view from Thursday 15 June

what happens in Vegas Since 2008 (Romance/Comedy)

la confidential Since 1997 (Thriller/Crime)

La Mala Family From 2022 (play)

On view from Friday 16 June



Black Clover: Sword of the Sorcerer King From 2023 (Action/Animation)



monday From 2020 (Drama/Romance)



Proposal From 2022 (Horror)



clearance 2 From 2023 (Thriller/Action) starring Chris Hemsworth, Olga Kurylenko and Golshifteh Farahani

After being seriously injured from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back and his team is ready for their next mission.

Tyler must free a family at the mercy of a Georgian mobster and infiltrate one of the world’s deadliest prisons to save them. But when the situation turns extremely dangerous, and the mobster dies in the heat of the fight, his equally ruthless brother tracks down Rake and his team in Sydney, seeking ultimate revenge.

In view from Monday 19 June

handle maya From 2023 (documentary)

Scenes from Tuesday 20 June



Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile From 2022 (Family / Animation)

In view from Friday 23 June



perfect search From 2023 (Drama/Comedy)



a travel del mar From 2023 (Drama/Comedy)



iNumber Number: Jozi Gold From 2023 (Thriller/Action)

Scenes from Wednesday 28 June



Eldorado: Everything Nazis Hate From 2023 (documentary)

On view from Friday 30 June



Nimona From 2023 (Action/Animation)

lots of news

Netflix brings us a lot of new options for streaming with the service. Add your favorites to your Watch List. You’ll see them all on the streamer in June.