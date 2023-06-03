Netflix Is Hosting Another Live Tudum Festival

At the annual Tudum festival, Netflix annually shows off what the streaming service has in store for the coming period. The event is to be held on June 17.
At the annual Tudum festival, Netflix annually shows off what the streaming service has in store for the coming period. The event is to be held on June 17.
Tudum will soon be seen through a live stream via YouTube and Instagram, it lasts for 2 hours and in that time you will see announcements, first images, news, behind the scenes images and bloopers.
Topic
These are the titles of the movies and series that will be screened on June 17:
3 body problem
all the light we can’t see
Avatar The Last Airbender
back at 15
berlin
bridgerton
cobra kai
fuber
Aristocrat class
Emily in Paris
clearance 2
heart arrester
heart of stone
lift
love is blind
lupine
never have I ever
one piece
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
rebel moon
sintonia
squid game
Squid Game: Challenge
stranger things
Archies
selected
Magician
they cloned tyrone
from my window: across the sea
Very difficult
outer Banks
You
Wednesday
Arnold and Chris
The following actors will appear live at Tudum: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill, Zack Snyder, Nicola Coughlan, Chase Stokes, Gal Gadot, India Amartefio, Gordon Cormier, Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Inki Godoy, and many more.
And these people videotaped the event: Lily Collins, Jenna Ortega, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, John Boyega, Penn Badgley, Kevin Hart, and more.