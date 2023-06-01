Netflix Original: These are the 5 best action movies of Netflix



Netflix has since released some of his productions. Below you can read about 5 action movies from Netflix that are definitely worth watching.

night comes for us

A gangland enforcer, Ito finds himself caught in the middle of an insidious and violent insurgency within his Triad crime family after returning home from a stint abroad. Echo Uwais and Joe Taslim Van printed Star in one of the best action movies on the streaming service.

6 underground

Six people from around the world were chosen not only for their skills, but also for an irresistible desire to erase their past to change the future, each one being the best at what they did.

polar

A sudden assassination attempt is made on a retired hitman who has been contracted by none other than his own employer to cash in on the pensions of aging employees. This tough action film stars top actor Mads Mikkelsen in the lead role.

project power

When a pill that gives its users unexpected superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop team up with an ex-soldier to take down the group responsible for its creation. should do.

save notification

The most-watched Netflix film centers on an Interpol agent who successfully tracks down the world’s most wanted art thief with the help of a rival thief. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot star.

