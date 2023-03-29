Netflix reality star wants to name his son Elden Ring



Zack subtly revealed his gamer side to Irina in one of the episodes of Wedding Is Blind Photo: Netflix / Playback

One of the most popular Netflix dating reality shows, blind marriage is in its fourth season and one of the participants, the lawyer Zack Goytowskicaught the attention of game fans by suggesting naming their children Godfrey and Godrick.

In a conversation with event organizer Irina, the lawyer commented that she looked like actress Megan Fox and then talked about her baby name ideas, a topic that had already been briefly addressed by the couple in another episode. That’s when Zack’s gamer side came out.

“What do you think of Godfrey?“, asked the lawyer. Irina did not like it. “Godrick?“, he continued, quoting another Elden Ring boss. The event organizer suggested other options, but Zack amended one more character from the game: “I like Gideon. I like really unique names“.

Elden Ring fans noticed the references: Godfrey and Godrick are two of the game’s most well-known bosses. Gideon, on the other hand, is a character who guides the player on his missions, while poring over his books in a rare safe haven in the game world.

The public reacted, warning: “Who’s to tell this girl that her husband wants to name their children after Elden Ring chiefs?” and even making fun of other worse names in the game: at least the kids won’t be called Dung Eater!

Elden Ring is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

