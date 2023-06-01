Netflix returns next month with ‘Tudum’ event: Here’s what to expect

Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event, returns! On Saturday 17 June, the event can be followed for the third time via the streaming service’s YouTube channel. The biggest change this year is that it is no longer a virtual event, but a live show from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

In a few weeks, Netflix will host a two-hour event featuring the biggest Netflix stars from around the world. The show includes exclusive news, never-before-seen images, trailers and the first images from all your favorite series and movies.

tudum

Tudum is inspired by the sound you hear just before the start of a series or movie on Netflix. It is also the biggest Netflix event ever. For the worldwide live stream, which can be accessed on June 19 at 10:30 PM, it will move to Brazil.

In the live stream, fans get to see various new additions and appearances from their favorite movies and series. With several new releases in sight, this also means a full schedule this year.

What can we expect?

An exact timetable is not yet available, but Netflix has already released a list of names. For example, there will be a lot of focus on movies. Plus, we also get to see Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave extraction and Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan heart of stone To see.

New series are also given a lot of space during the event. so will chase stokes be out outer Banksarnold schwarzenegger out FubarHenry Cavill, Anya Charlottera, Freya Allen and Joy Bate MagicianNicola Coughlan out bridgertonMaitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jars Levison and Darren Barnett never have I ever and jenna ortega out Wednesday emerge. In addition, the series also receives You, Emily in Paris, Berlin, Lupine, Stranger Things And cobra kai a platform.

Watch the trailer of Tudum here: