Netflix: see the titles that will be removed in April

Every month Netflix updates its catalog with new programming.

In April, about 80 productions will no longer be part of the platform.

This update is due to issues related to licensing rights and content distribution.

Despite the prediction of 80 titles, this list can be changed at any time, including new contracts or new removals.

Normally, the decision is made based on the popularity of the contents, costs and the programming strategy itself.

The streaming service has increasingly invested in original productions, investing in exclusive works.

For April, fans should get ready and say “goodbye” to films that were great success in the cinema, with ‘Shrek’, ‘Kung Fu Panda’ and even ‘Puss in Boots’.

See the full list of removed titles:

April 1st

The Hunt (2020)

The Photography (2020)

The Curse of Chucky (2013)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Bless Me Ultima: Bewitched (2013)

Corporate Animals (2019)

Apollo 11 (2019)

The Adventures of Captain Underpants, The Movie (2017)

Crazy Dick & Jane (2005)

The Ruins (2008)

Bee Movie – The Story of a Bee (2007)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Running Out of Time (2019)

Cyborg 009 VS Devilman (2015)

In Search of Zoe (2019)

Emma (2020)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Hacker (2015)

Harriet (2019)

Heidi (2015)

Invincible (2014)

Justice Burns (2018)

Karate Kid II – The Moment of Truth Continues (1986)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

La Bamba (1987)

Luke (2019)

Madagascar 2 (2018)

Megamind (2010)

Minority Report: The New Law (2002)

monster trucks (2016)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Bloody Christmas (2019)

The Great Ottoman Warrior (2014)

The Godfather (2017)

Ophelia (2018)

Little Big Life (2017)

Perfect Strangers (2017)

Four Brothers (2005)

Queen & Slim (2019)

Resident Evil: The Last Chapter (2016)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Sing – Who Sings His Evils Amazes (2016)

Supernatural: Chapter 2 (2013)

Spirit: The Raging Steed (2002)

Stardust – The Mystery of the Star (2007)

Tabula Rasa (2017)

The American Game (2019)

The F**k-It List (2019)

The Trap (2017)

All about the roast (2016)

Kind of a Family (2017)

Winter Winds (2013)

April 2nd

Holmes & Watson (2018)

TurboFAST (2013)

A Call to Redemption (2018)

April 3

Babamin Ceketi (2018)

April 4

The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)

April 5th

Alien Warfare (2016)

April 8th

Hush – Death Listens (2016)

April 10th

Calimero (2014)

Doc Martin (2004)

La Esclava Blanca (2016)

The Miracle (2016)

11th of April

Shrek the Third (2007)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

April 15th

An Improvised Boyfriend (2018)

Belgium (2016)

Deranged (2020)

False Identity (2020)

Generation Iron 3 (2018)

Who steals who? (2021)

Genealogy of Hope (2020)

April 19th

Cuckoo (2019)

April 21st

Mr. Peabody and the Sherman Show (2015)

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy (2017)

My Secret Romance (2017)

April 26

The IT Crowd (2006)