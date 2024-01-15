Netflix: This action movie with Angelina Jolie as an elite firefighter is number 2 in the top! – Cinema News

Currently ranked second on Netflix’s top movies, “Those Who Want Me Dead” is doing well after being denied a theatrical release in 2021.

What is this about?

Hannah Faber, an experienced firefighter in Montana, blames herself for failing during the rescue operation. Although her coworkers tell her she had nothing to do with it, she still feels guilty. One day, she sees troubled teenager Connor Casserly from a distance. There is blood on it. He confesses to Hannah that he was attacked by two men. His father did not survive the ambush. The killers, who do not want any witnesses, begin giving chase. Hannah decides to do everything she can to protect Connor. The noose tightens further when the killers set the forest on fire…

Those Who Want Me Dead, a film by Taylor Sheridan, written by Taylor Sheridan, Charles Levitt and Michael Koretta, starring Angelina Jolie, Finn Little, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Jon Bernthal…

A thriller with a 90s vibe

Those Who Want Me Dead begins somewhat like a puzzle, consisting of three independent stories that then connect into one. In the first, Hannah (Angelina Jolie) is a parachutist firefighter from Montana who is a bit grumpy, haunted by a giant fire that incinerated three children and a co-worker before her eyes.

The second takes place in Florida. Two men, played by Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen, ring a prosecutor’s house as part of an intervention into a gas leak case. When they come out the house falls apart. A man (Jake Webber) and his son Connor (Finn Little) make a hasty departure due to a drama being broadcast on a news channel.

He is the dead prosecutor’s accountant and he immediately realizes that it is a set-up and he is next on the list. All these little people meet when the accountant seeks out his brother-in-law, a sheriff played by Jon Bernthal, who is also Hannah’s ex-husband, who has just had the pleasure of activating his parachute while standing in the back of a speeding pickup. . And being scolded by the former sheriff who was not happy to see him playing Russian roulette with his life.



you follow ? Because it gets complicated. Two murderers murder the accountant, who in his last breath sends his son in search of a trustworthy person so that he can expose to the general public the sordid affair that cost him his life. And this is just the beginning of the film.

What follows are several particularly brutal scenes of arbitrary executions, a few scenes of torture, and a little boy who is incredibly strong and dignified, even though he witnessed his father’s murder. And Angelina Jolie is somewhat like a superhero without superpowers, but she can endure more than any other human being when faced with the most extreme adversity.

This thrilling thriller is reminiscent of the 1990s in many ways, with scenarios that push its heroes to their limits. Except that there, the indestructible hero who knows how to handle an ice axe, walk straight into a devastating fire without panicking and who treats her wounds with alcohol without panicking is Angelina Jolie.

a film by taylor sheridan

Usually when we talk about Taylor Sheridan, we talk about her series and often about Yellowstone, especially all the drama that has been happening behind the scenes for several months. In 2021, between writing Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and possibly planning his four series of releases from 2022 onwards, he found time to direct this feature film, which he co-wrote with Michael Koretta and Charles Leavitt. Co-wrote.

Alas, during its first special broadcast on Canal+ in 2021, Alosín viewers gave it an average score of 2.5 out of 5. Some comments are not kind and point to the weakness of the scenario, such as GyzmoCA who condemns “A traditional thriller with a limited story.,

For his part, Pascal I emphasizes the fact “That we do not remember the countless impossibilities and often extreme tearfulness.“The lead actress also takes it for her position. Audrey L. condemned”A film where Angelina Jolie plays the big hand without any conviction (a shadow of Darkness Smith is far away),