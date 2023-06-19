Netflix unveils the first trailer for Money Heist prequel Berlin

Trailer: Netflix releases first trailer for ‘Money Heist’ prequel ‘Berlin’



By Man Style Editorial

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Berlin, the Money Heist prequel series. You see the Netflix series coming from December.

first official teaser for berlina prequel series to beloved theft of moneyseries, better known as la casa de papel, was revealed during the Netflix Tudum event. We may see later this year.



Jewel thief Andrés de Fonolos, later known as Berlin, can be seen planning an elaborate act at one of the best auction houses in all of Paris. The series captures the “Golden Age” before the raid on Spain’s royal mint, as he leads a group of experts across Europe on a high-octane journey.

In the introduction Berlin says, “A good plan should always have a touch of fun, guys”.

In addition to Foñolos, played by Pedro Alonso, the new cast includes Spanish stars Tristan Ulloa, Michelle Jenner, Begona Vargas, Julio Peña and Joel Sánchez. theft of moneyProducer Alex Pina and collaborator Esther Martinez Lobato lead development of the series.

Look berlin Watch the new trailer above and exclusively on Netflix in December.