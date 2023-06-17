Netflix viewers are four years away from forgetting ‘Black Mirror’ break

‘Never Have I Ever’ remains at the top of Netflix’s top 10 for the second week in a row, but faces stiff competition from ‘Black Mirror’ in the final hour.

The long-awaited sixth season of the science fiction series premiered on Thursday after a break of more than four years, and was the second most-watched series on Netflix a day after ‘Never Have I Ever’. Two more newcomers to the top 10 are South Korean crime series ‘Bloodhounds’ and Mexican telenovela ‘Madre de Alquilar’. It wasn’t a good week for Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘Fuber’ is almost off the charts less than a month after its release, the documentary series ‘Arnold’ has disappeared again after barely a week. For ‘Queen Charlotte’ the stay is over after a month and a half.

In movies, ‘Assassin’s Creed’, the mediocre film adaptation of the 2016 game of the same name, is at the top, ahead of ‘Violent Knight’, an anti-Christmas film from 2022 in which Santa Claus himself (played by David Harbor) from ‘Stranger Things’) takes a stand against a group of terrorists. The first Netflix original is on three: ‘Oh I Grow,’ a Dutch dramedy that follows the ups and downs of several young parents. The most notable newcomer is ‘Extraction’, the popular 2020 blockbuster that was re-watched in the days before the sequel appeared on Netflix. Jennifer Lopez and ‘The Mother’ bid goodbye to the top 10 after more than a month.