Netflix’s latest war film leads the Netflix Top 10



After topping the Netflix Top 10 for more than a week, Jennifer Lopez’s latest film has been relegated to the top spot. It is now for the war films Blood and Gold, a Netflix Original from Germany.

The second German Netflix original war movie to do well on the streamer. this time comes from the movie blood red sky Director Peter Thorworth.

The apparently solid war film stars Robert Maser, Roy McCreary, and Stephen Grossman, and reception has been excellent, with 67 percent on Tomatometer and 76 percent as Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“With sharp editing and smooth action, the film comes to a good end, but a compelling story, true or not, is hard to find,” According to FilmTotaal critic Micheal van Vooren, who reviewed the film 2 stars handed over.

Do you have it blood and gold If you haven’t seen it yet, you can probably go to Netflix to watch the movie there.

The fugitive Heinrich is on his way to his daughter when a detachment of the SS stops him. While hanging from a tree, he is saved at the last second by Elsa, the wife of the courageous farmer.

The two are united by their common enemy and their fight for justice and for their families. A thrilling and bloody search for a Jewish gold treasure begins and reveals bitter secrets.

