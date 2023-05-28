Netflix’s Most Recent Dredger Series Is an Instant Hit

‘Queen Charlotte’ is dethroned and immediately in front of her is a completely new top three.

French music program ‘Nouvelle Ecole’, in which hip-hoppers compete against each other to win 100,000 euros, came second last week and now drops ‘Queen Charlotte’. Number two and three are the newcomers: – very weak – Spanish thriller series ‘El Silencio’ (our man only gave 1/2 ☆☆☆☆) and ‘XO Kitty’, a light-hearted teen series from the makers of the popular ‘To All the Boys’ movies. The sixth season of the trashy docusoap ‘Selling Sunset,’ about real estate agents who sell million-dollar homes in Los Angeles, is also new. After a month it’s over for former number one ‘The Diplomat’, Korean SF series ‘Black Knight’ barely lasted a week.

The same title as last week is still at the top of the most-watched movies on Netflix: the action picture ‘The Mother’ with Jennifer Lopez. In its wake we’ve got something for everyone: Polish thriller ‘Dzien Matki’, Dutch adultery drama ‘Faithful Yours’, Norwegian romantic comedy ‘Hammerhart Jungs’, true crime documentary ‘Victim/Suspect’, Chinese-American blockbuster from 2016 ‘The Great Wall’ and one of the greatest classics in film history, ‘Once Upon a Time in America’, Sergio Leone’s classic 1984 mafia film starring Robert De Niro.