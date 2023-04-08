Netizens say Ryan Gosling is ‘too old’ to play Ken

Disclosure 42-year-old actor is called “old” by netizens on social networks

The new film inspired by the “Barbie” doll has become one of the most talked about topics on social networks since new promotional images were revealed, showing some more details of the actors and their characters.

It turns out that one of the protagonists, alongside Margot Robbie, has been questioned by internet users, who claim that Ryan Gosling, 42 years old, is already “too old” to play Ken in the movies.

The “Blade Runner 2049” and “Occult Agent” actor is 10 years older than Robbie who, according to some netizens, looks “around 20 years old”, while he is more of a man with a midlife crisis .

“I can’t understand how horrible Ryan Gosling looks in this Barbie movie. He looks like a 40 year old man having a midlife crisis – too old to be Ken. Margot looks to be in her 20s – good age for Babie” , wrote one netizen.

Margot Robbie, 32, with Ryan Gosling, 42

“Let’s talk about how Ryan Gosling is a little too old to play Ken, maybe it would be more natural for him to have gray hair than that,” he commented, in reference to the character’s platinum hair.

On the other hand, there are those who consider the star of “O Diário de uma Paixão” perfect to play the puppet, stating that what counts is talent. “I thought Ryan Gosling was perfect for the role of Ken. And then he’s getting old, when the artist passes 40 he’s already useless for you, even with talent, spare me”, wrote a fan of the actor.

“A lot of people criticizing Ryan Gosling as Ken, saying that he is old, that this, that that, and I am super excited here wanting to see more because of him, I love this man and I will defend him”, defended a fan.

A lot of people criticizing ryan gosling like ken saying he's old than that and I'm super excited wanting to see more because of him, I love this man and will defend him

The premiere of Barbie is scheduled for next July 20 in Brazilian theaters and features names like Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway, Michael Cera, Will Ferrel and Simu Liu.

