Neurosurgeon reveals how long Albert Ellis will be out after brain injury; Will you use security?

honduras Pray for the health of the footballer albert he iswhich has been found coming out of induced coma He suffered a serious head injury in a match between Girondins Bordeaux versus Guingamp for Ligue 2 in France. ‘La Painterita’ has responded well to the work done by French doctors, who decided to operate on him because of the head injury he suffered from the said impact; The 28-year-old forward is expected to start communicating within the next few hours. Ellis is receiving evaluation to rule out any consequences of effects on his brain so he can be discharged and begin the physical therapy process to complete his recovery. Ten They contacted an expert on the subject to find out how long it would take for the footballer to return to the field. Renowned Catracho neurosurgeon, Eduardo Nazar, son of coach Salomon Nazar, provided details about his recovery process.

Good News! Honduran Albert Ellis appears to be improving and is starting to come out of coma

The doctor explained to us that the national team’s greatest risk has already passed, but they may still have some complications from the operation and the trauma received, for example, motor sequelae, seizures or long-term headaches. When will Albert Ellis be able to play sports again? “It’s impossible to know until we know how much damage Ellis has done to his brain. Since it’s not as serious as it appears, he could return to the field in three to six months because he’s had a craniotomy.” And he played contact sports. He may also need special protection to play,” he said. vision, Neurosurgeon sheds light on that he is Having an optimal physique like that of an elite athlete will be a factor in a faster recovery, which will take at least a third of a year. The security he mentioned is similar to what footballers like Raul Jimenez (headband) and peter sech (Helmet) He wore after being hit on his skull.

