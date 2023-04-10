New 7-star Tera-raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: Typhlosion arrives in April

One of the great mechanics of Pokemon Scarlet and Purple They have been the teraincursions, events or raids that allow you to get hold of special Pokémon thanks to the collaboration between players of these new installments of Nintendo Switch.

The ninth generation of the saga allows us to get a series of teratype pokémon with different combinations that can be very curious and special. In this case, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple add another one this April. Pokémon GO it is not the only one that logs events.

VIDEO 6 CURIOSITIES about POKÉMON RED AND BLUE/GREEN, the ones that started it all!

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple welcome a new 7-star Teraraid

Typhlosionthe third evolution of the initial Johto, landed in the games of nintendoswitch in a special and very limited theraincursion. Since this Pokémon can’t be found in Paldea, there’s no better time to get hold of it.

And we are talking about a Typhlosion with a Ghost teratype that appears with the Unbeatable Crest. If you want to capture him, you will find him in raids of 7 black crystal stars during very limited dates.

Typhlosion teracruds in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will take place from April 14 to 16, 2023 and of the April 21 to 23, 2023. So you can sign up these dates on the calendar so you don’t miss the opportunity.

Keep in mind that to participate in these Teraincursions of more than 5 stars you have to be connected to the Internet and have unlocked them, something you get by completing the three routes (Victory Voyage, Legendary Path and Stardust Path). The postgame is also included in the list.

Of course, know that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple still have a lot to offer. This year content lands within the game and for this reason, here we leave you the 10 Pokémon that we would like to have yes or yes in the DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

if you have Pokémon Scarlet and Purple resumed After the DLC announcement, we explain how to connect Switch to Pokémon GO to capture Gimmighoul, how to get Hisui’s Zorua, and how to get all the original Vivillon patterns.

Here we leave you more guides for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, such as 9 things you should know before starting to play, the best recommended order to beat the story, where are all the stakes and the complete Paldea Pokédex, and 6 other secrets that maybe don’t know about the game nintendoswitch.