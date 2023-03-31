

New affair? Angelina Jolie spotted with David Mayer de Rothschild Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images – Andreas Rentz/Getty Images / Hollywood Forever TV

New couple in the celeb world? According to the international press, the actress Angelina Jolie would be living a romance with the billionaire adventurer David Mayer de Rothschild. The two, who have already been spotted together in public, including recently, as they leave a restaurant smiling, still haven’t taken up dating.

It is worth remembering that since the end of her marriage to the actor brad pitt, in 2016, Jolie did not assume any serious relationship publicly. The star and the actor are the parents of six children.

But, after all, who is David Mayer de Rothschild?

Born 25 August 1978, David Mayer de Rothschild is a British adventurer, explorer, social entrepreneur, ecologist, environmentalist, activist and philanthropist. A member of the prominent Rothschild banking family, David is heir to a centuries-old fortune and his estate is valued at $10 billion. Graduated in Political Science and Information Systems and Natural Medicine, David, 44, is also head of Sculpt the Future Foundation, a charity that “promotes positive environmental change towards global sustainability by supporting creative, innovative and sustainable actions. “