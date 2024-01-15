New artists removed from TikTok

Songs by writers from Universal Music Publishing Group, including Harry Styles, SZA and Steve Lacey, have been removed from TikTok.

The war between TikTok and Universal Music Group intensified this week: Songs written by writers for Universal Music Publishing Group began to be removed from the short-form video platform.

The move comes nearly a month after UMG’s recorded catalog was removed from TikTok, with the record label announcing that it had failed to reach a new licensing deal with the platform for its music. As of Tuesday, songs by Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and SZA, among others, no longer appear in searches and more videos are now muted.

When UMG announced it had not reached a new agreement with TikTok in late January, the company clarified that the decision affected both its record label and publishing arm UMPG. The initial recall made at the beginning of the month only concerned titles from artists signed by UMG labels such as Interscope, Republic or Def Jam.

The scope of deletion of a publishing company’s catalog is very broad and concerns music from other record companies. Indeed, every piece of music benefits from two copyrights: one for the specific recording of the song (controlled by the label) and the other for the lyrics and composition of the song (controlled by a music publisher). Songwriters can write songs for artists on multiple labels, so if the UMPG songwriter wrote or co-wrote the song for Sony or Warner Records, it may also be subject to delisting.

Additionally, some artists do not have a recording contract with UMG, but have a publishing contract with UMPG. For example, Harry Styles, Steve Lacey and SZA are all signed to Columbia and RCA, which are owned by Sony, respectively, but UMPG is their publisher, which means “like popular TikTok tracks.” as it was , bad habit ” And ” kill Bill ” has been removed. Bad Bunny is signed to independent label Rimas, but he also has a publishing deal with UMPG, which means his music is also removed.

Representatives for UMG and TikTok did not respond to requests for comment. In its open letter earlier this month, UMG said the main obstacles to reaching a licensing deal were low payments, concerns over the use of AI, and concerns about the safety of TikTok users. UMG said TikTok records represent about 1% of the company’s revenue.

The artists themselves are divided on this question. Some acknowledge that TikTok needs to pay more given the important role music plays on the app. Others never saw TikTok as a means to make money, but rather as a promotional tool, or expressed frustration that labels required their artists to remove their music and do their best not to share their songs. Didn’t consult before snatching important equipment.

ethan millman

