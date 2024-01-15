New batch of Spanish passports to Honorary Vice Consulates in Cuba

The Consulate General of Spain in Havana informed the Honorary Vice Consulates in Santa Clara, Camagüey and Santiago de Cuba about the arrival of a new batch of passports.

These documents correspond to requests made between October 27, 2023 and February 21, 2024, both dates inclusive. they communicated this Friday.

According to the information provided, as of March 18, 2024, Spanish citizens living in the provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus, Camagüey, Ciego de Ávila, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo, Granma and Holguín will be able . To obtain your passport at the respective Honorary Sub-Consulates.

This means that from March 11 they will no longer be available for collection at the Consulate General of Spain in Havana.

Validity of Spanish passport

It is important to remember that the validity of a Spanish passport varies depending on the age of the applicant:

Two years for children below five years of age.

Five years for applicants between five and thirty years of age.

Ten years for those above thirty years of age.

You can request to renew your passport when it has less than one year left in its validity.

Please note that in case of loss or theft, you can request a duplicate of the original passport with the remaining validity, or a new passport with a validity commensurate with your age.

Likewise, the consular office can also issue a provisional passport to Spaniards who have an urgent need to obtain it.

In other news, the Consulate General of Spain in Havana this week announced Extension of appointments For applications for Spanish nationality by Laws 36 and 20 until 18 March.

Reserved appointments cannot be canceled or brought forward, and access to the appointment will be preceded by verification of the identity card number.



