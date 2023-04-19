New challenge for Giants in the Valorant Champions Tour against FUT, second in the standings

giantsThe club of esports from Malaga, faces a duel this week that could mark his future in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) which takes place in Berlin. This video game competition, one of the most important internationally, is halfway through its regular phase and brings a key game for the Giants on the road to the playoffs. The rival of the fifth day is FUT Esports, from Turkey, which occupies the second place in the classification with a 3-1 in its triumphs box. The clash is played this Thursday from 9:00 p.m.

The team of Costa del Sol origin, made up of Fitinho, Cloud, Nukkye, Hoody and Rhyme, and led by coaches Pipson and Milan, is experiencing its best moment since the competition began on German soil. After losing to Fnatic, world champion, and NaVi, another of the favorites, Giants completed remarkable performances to beat KOI and BBL Esports. This places him at 2-2 and in the top 5 of the table. Those who finish in the top six get into the deciding round.









The stake against FUT Esports is against a theoretical direct rival, but the Istanbul team, made up entirely of professionals from Turkey, a true power in Valorant, has so far been revealed as the revelation team of the VCT. They have only lost to Team Liquid and each victory has resulted in a resounding 2-0. It is the second team, in addition to being in the classification, that has the best balance of rounds won, with 25 in favor. Only Fnatic, leader and undefeated, shows better statistics. Players like AtaKaptan and Qw1 have had a real impact in the days played. Nth challenge for Giants.

“We are very focused to be able to win FUT, we are also happy with the results achieved, but this is a very important match for us,” says David Alonso ‘Lozark’, Giants sports director, from Berlin. The team from Malaga has gone further in the Valorant Champions Tour but is aware that winning FUT gives margin and increases the playoff options.

Although it is not the only objective of the Giants: finishing in the top four in this knockout round grants a ticket to the Tokyo Masters, which is the next international event in which the faces of teams from all divisions of the VCT are seen, which In addition to EMEA, it is held in the Americas and Asia-Pacific. Likewise, finishing on the podium in the playoffs, in addition to the Masters, also allows them to be present in the Champions League that this year takes place in Los Angeles. The Champions is the world event that closes the Valorant Champions Tour circuit and where the 30 clubs that make up the three regions of the VCT want to go.

This match against FUT Esports can be followed on the official Valorant channel and on the streamer Hitbox. It can also be seen live from the Giants headquarters in Malaga. Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the organization.

This is how day 5 of the Valorant Champions Tour comes

The fifth day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) in Berlin starts with a Team Heretics – Team Liquid this Wednesday from 20:00. On Thursday there are two games, KOI – Fnatic at 6:00 p.m. and FUT Esports – Giants at 9:00 p.m., and on Friday the day ends with two other duels between Karmine Corp – NaVi at 6:00 p.m. and BBL Esports – Team Vitality at 9:00 p.m.

The classification is led by Fnatic with full victories by 4-0 and closed by BBL with a 0-4 against. In this link you can consult the complete table, where Giants remains in fifth place. The Giants’ next match after FUT Esports is against Team Liquid next Wednesday, April 26 starting at 8:00 p.m. This clash will correspond to that of the sixth day.