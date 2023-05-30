New construction project with 31 apartments coming up in popular area: “The green character is preserved” (Ghent)

Two new four-storey blocks with 31 luxury apartments, an underground car park and a landscaped garden. All of this will soon be built in Sint-Amandsburg, in a green area between Antwerppessteinweg and ‘Potuitparkje’.

Antwerp project developer Antonisson Development Group has received the permit for the new construction project ‘Oak Park’. Work will start in April 2024 and the first residents will be able to move in in 2026. The plans include 31 luxury apartments spread over two four-storey blocks. You pay at least 299,000 euros for a one-bedroom apartment. (read more under photo)

Wadi will be constructed in the park around the blocks. , © Antonison Development Group

Energy-efficient construction is being carried out, solar panels are installed on the roofs and air-water heat pumps are provided for heating. There will be space below ground for 35 cars and 53 bicycles, and 17 cars and 30 bicycles can be parked above ground. A public wild park will be created next to Potuit Park, where they want to mimic a jungle environment.

“It was very important to us that the green character of the site be preserved,” says Sven Potvin, CEO of Antonison. “That’s why 80 percent of the current site is for parks and wild gardens.” Much of the greenery, including an old oak tree, therefore remains untouched. A wadi is also being constructed to allow rain water to percolate into the ground.

© Antonison Development Group

© Antonison Development Group