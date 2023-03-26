New couple? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are seen having dinner together

the fans of Selena Gomez It is Zayn Malik are freaking out about the news of an alleged affair between the two. The 30-year-old singers were seen having dinner in New York City on Thursday, March 23, in the mood for romance, according to witnesses at the restaurant.

According to “People” magazine, an employee of the establishment who helped them find a table, said that the two looked like they were dating when they entered the place.

The publication recalled an interview with Selena in 2010 where she confessed her desire to kiss the One Direction singer.

A clip on TikTok has gone viral and features a text from the restaurant hostess telling her that Selena and Gigi Hadid’s ex were “holding hands”.

The romance news between the two stars has not yet been confirmed, but fans are looking forward to this possible couple.

DRESSED AS A BRIDE

Selena Gomez surprised her fans by being photographed looking beautiful aboard a wedding dress. But the play was part of a scene related to the third season of his series “Only Murders in the Building“, from Star+. On the show her character Mabel supposedly gets married.

The singer was spotted in the dress while filming a scene in New York City.

She was joined by co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin as she ran out of the Arconia building and into a taxi together.

Selena Gomez shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the recordings and commented:

“I don’t have subtitles. Just a normal day at work. @onlymurdershulu.”

THIRD SEASON

The third season of “Only Murders in the Building” will be star-studded with Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd among other actors joining the cast. The premiere date for the new season has yet to be announced.

The next season of the series Selena Gomez on the Star+ platform, “Only Murders in the Building” will feature a strong cast: Meryl Streep joins the third season of the suspense series, which at the end of the second, already showed that the actor Paul Rudd will also continue on the program.

Selena Gomez revealed the exciting news to Streep fans in a video on TikTok, where the entire cast appears happily on the set of the series.

Selena, who filmed the clip, wrote: “Meet our new and returning crew! Excuse me while I scream into a pillow.”

In the video, the singer comments: “Hey guys, we’re on set. What are we filming? Third season. The gang is back, hooray! Could this honestly get any better?” she questions her.

She then says, “Oh, wait” and speaks to Paul Rudd, who joined the cast at the end of season two. So he says, “Well, I think I could do a little better.”

Then Meryl appears from behind Steve Martin, on a couch.

Details about Meryl’s role or how often she’ll appear on the show are still unknown at this time.

A season 3 release date has yet to be revealed, but season 1 premiered in August 2021 and season 2 premiered in June 2022. If theories are correct, the heartwarming comedy will return sometime this summer.

ZAYN, TOWARDS ACTION

Like this Harry Styleshis ex-partner of “One Direction“, Zayn Malik also decided to give the world of the seventh art a chance, and the singer joined the main cast of narration that will lend their voices to the next animated family comedy in CG (images made with computer graphics), called “10 lives” (10 Lives).

In fact, the singer will lend his voice to two characters: the twin brothers Kirk and Cameron, who like to think they are tough, but who, deep down, want nothing more than to please their mother.

Per Deadline, Malik will share credits with a stellar group of actors, including “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley and three-time BAFTA winner Mo Gilligan, along with Sophie Okonedo and Dylan Llewellyn.

The animation is about “a spoiled and selfish cat who doesn’t value the lives he’s been given”.

In the amusing story, after carelessly wasting his ninth life, the cat begs to be given a second chance, an opportunity to show he can learn from his mistakes. His wish is granted, but with ‘hilarious stipulations’, according to the publication.

Directed by Chris Jenkins, known for Duck Duck Goose, “10 Lives”, is produced by Guy Collins and Sean Feeney, and the responsible animation studio is “L’Atelier Animation” in Montreal, Canada.

