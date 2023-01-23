New details of Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas

We continue to receive news for fans of Pokémon GO! Today interesting details have been confirmed by Niantic about this popular mobile app.

What’s new in Pokémon GO

Specifically, we have been able to learn more details about the Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn – Las Vegas. This is confirmed:

There will be Pikachu with a Hoenn hat inspired by the protagonists

Codes to capture legendary pokemon

We can select between Ruby or Sapphire with different tasks and medals

These habitats will be present: Scorching Sand Habitat: Torchic, Poochyena, Lotad, Nincada, Makuhita, Nosepass, Aron, Cacnea, Numel, Baltoy, and Bagon Mysterious Mist Habitat: Ralts, Surskit, Whismur, Meditite, Spoink, Zangoose, Seviper, Chimecho, Absol, Snorunt, Luvdisc, and Beldum Leafy Earth Habitat: Treecko, Zigzagoon, Wurmple, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Skitty, Mawile, Electrike, Roselia, Gulpin, and Swablu Ancient Shores Habitat: Mudkip, Taillow, Wingull, Carvanha, Barboach, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Feebas, Spheal and Clamperl

As teams play in the Ruby VS Sapphire Challenge, certain Pokémon will appear based on which team is doing better each hour and there will be full field research for which team is doing better:

Minun, Illumise, Wailmer, Lunatone, Castform (Rain) will be in Primal Surge: Kyogre

Plusle, Volbeat, Trapinch, Solrock, Castform (Sol) are the encounters of Primal Surge: Groudon

Latios will appear for players to find if you take a snapshot of Latios (if you have the ruby ​​badge)

Latias will appear for players to find if you take a snapshot of Latias (if you have the sapphire badge)

Torchic, Treecko and Mudkip will appear in the snapshots too

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. You can also leave your friend code in the comments, we read you.

