New Dune 2 Trailer by Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya on MoviePulp

In cinemas in Belgium from November 1, 2023 with director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Prisoners, Arrival), Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy), Zendaya (Euphoria, Spider-Man No Way Home) . Rebecca Ferguson (Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1), Josh Brolin (Avengers Infinity War, Deadpool 2, No Country for Old Men), Stellan Skarsgård (Endor, Nymphomaniac), Javier Bardem (Skyfall, Lyle Lyle Crocodile), Dave Bautista (Guardians ) of the Galaxy, Knock at the Cabin), Charlotte Rampling (Benedetta, Assassin’s Creed) and newcomers such as Florence Pugh (Don’t Worry Darling, Black Widow), Austin Butler (Elvis), Léa Seydoux (No Time to Die, French Dispatch) ), Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Pulp Fiction), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Enjoy the Official Dune 2 Trailer 2.

Synopsis: This sequel explores the legendary journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chaney and Freeman. With them, Paul sets off on a warpath to seek revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he tries to prevent a terrifying future that only he can imagine.

