New Dune: Part Two trailer shows off more vengeance story

Trailer: Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides fights for revenge in new ‘Dune: Part Two’ trailer



By Man Style Editorial

Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides fights for revenge in the new Dune: Part Two trailer. The film will be released in theaters in November.

second official trailer of The Dunes: Part Two has arrived giving a better idea of ​​what to expect on the rugged desert planet of Arrakis. The Denis Villeneuve-directed film, which narrates the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, will focus on Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he seeks revenge against the Emperor (Christopher) alongside Chani (Zendaya) and Freeman. works together. Walken). ,

In addition to Chalamet, Walken, and Zendaya, we also see duneTerese Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

according to an official statement The Dunes: Part Two “Discovering the legendary journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chaney and Freeman as he embarks on a war path of vengeance against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with choosing between the love of his life and the fate of the existing universe, he tries to prevent a terrifying future that only he can see.

produce for The Dunes: Part 2 Shooting began in July last year at various locations in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy, before wrapping up in December. Villeneuve directed the film primarily from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts.

New The Dunes: Part Two You can watch the trailer above. The film will premiere in theaters on 3 November.