New European EP Permed partnership on precision medicine starts with the participation of ISCIII

The new EP Permed partnership, promoted by the European Union (EU) within the framework of the Horizon Europe Research Framework Programme, has started taking its first steps this January. The Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) actively participates in this partnership and will invest 28 million euros over the next seven years, that is, it will finance one call per year, including three million for the first call on targets and biomarkers. Will be included.

Find EP Permed Promote the development of personalized medicine Facilitating advances in prevention, diagnosis, and therapy that can improve personalized clinical approaches to various diseases. Its total budget for the next seven years is approximately EUR 375 million, provided in a co-financing model by the EU and more than 50 international partners, including ISCIII.

First Call for EP PerMed Funding for the project, called ‘Identification and validation of targets for personalized medicine’, has just been launched. The official opening was on January 2, the deadline for submitting pre-proposals to receive funding for research projects began on the 12th, and after the first review, the deadline for submitting final proposals ended on June 20.

The three million euros that ISCIII is going to contribute in this first call can be received by research centres, hospitals, Institutes of Health Research (IIS), clusters of Networked Biomedical Research Centers (CIBER), foundations and universities.

promote precision medicine

ISCIII’s participation in EP PerMed reinforces its commitment to promoting precision medicine in Spain, in line with what was established in its 2021-2025 strategic plan.

“The launch of this European project on personalized medicine represents our present and future as a society. “It aims to integrate personalized medicine to continue improving people’s health while ensuring equity,” he explains. Daniel Ruiz, Deputy Director General for International Research Programs and Institutional Relations of ISCIII, “EP PerMed is a very important part of the various initiatives linked to the creation of the European Health Union, which aim to promote a coordinated and joint response of Member States to the research and application of biomedical and health advances. The common challenge is to guarantee that scientific knowledge benefits the economy and society,” he concluded.

