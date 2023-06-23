New ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson gets a title

Although for a long time it seemed fast and furiousfranchise, that end is nigh. Typically, one last film is planned for 2025. However, since then, the time has come for the spin-off and more details have now become known.

came out in 2001 the fast and the Furious and was one of the most famous franchises of the early millennium. Meanwhile, we can see the tenth film after 22 years in the cinema by the name of fast x,

Normally it would also be the last film, as the final part of the franchise has been split into two. However, Vin Diesel recently announced that there may be two more sequels. He hasn’t said anything about it himself since then, so we probably only have one film to credit. Earlier this month, the same Vin Diesel also announced the release date of the next fast and furious movie Known: April 4, 2025.

Dwayne Johnson

However, in addition to this new film in the main story, there will also be several spin-offs. we already got that in 2019 Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson plays Luke Hobbs. It was recently announced that he would be returning to that role in a new film ‘soon’.

The name of that film has just been revealed through the website production weekly, They share a weekly list – based on internal sources – with the names of all planned projects in the entertainment industry. in that latest list we get the name Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Reyes, So this movie will not be a direct sequel hobbs and shawBecause more likely there is no room for Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw).

On the other hand, the Reyes of the title are probably about Dante Reyes, a character who fast x And it’s played by Jason Momoa.