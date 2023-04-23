New Florence by Mills collection is already at Douglas

This is a collection of essentials, made with love, by Millie Bobby Brown (aka Mills).

No rules. No patterns. Without the struggle for perfection. Just us, playing with how we want to look, feel and live.

florence is here to help as we discover what beauty means to us.

We serve and care for the skin with the high quality of an infusion of vitamins and plants.

Our products are made to adapt to changing skin. They are easy to use, clean and super simple.

See ya later! make-up remove

With this biphasic eye make-up remover, we say “see you later!” to waterproof and long-lasting make-up.

This oil-and-water-based formula features a combination of Rose Canine Fruit Oil and Jojoba Seed Oil to help balance the skin’s natural oils.

Eye Candy Eyeshadow Sticks

These creamy, soft eyeshadow sticks are waterproof, smudge-proof and long-lasting. With a range of neutral and bold tones, to create an everyday look or let your creativity fly!

These adorable retractable sticks are easy, convenient and the perfect size to take on the go!

On Your Mark Dual-Ended Liquid Eyeliner

Say hello to your new best friend: 2-in-1 liquid eyeliner! One side features a rounded tip to create a flawless looking contour with a simple dot, dot, dot.

The other side features a soft felt-tip coating for connecting the dots, filling in an outline, or creating a fun style unique to you! The design possibilities are endless with both sides.

Up A Notch Volumizing Mascara

It’s time to grow your lashes with this multi-dimensional, dramatic lengthening and volume mascara!

Lashes are coated from root to tip with a combination of rice bran, carnauba and candelilla wax for a high-impact look!