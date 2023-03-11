New girl streaming on Hulu, Peacock After All Seasons leaves Netflix

Chernin Entertainment / 20th TV

After nearly 10 years on Netflix, the comedy “New Girl” will be leaving the streaming service for a new dual home on Hulu and Peacock.

“New Girl” will be available on Hulu and Peacock beginning April 17, 2023. Under a joint agreement between Disney and NBCUniversal, Peacock and Hulu will share streaming rights to all seven seasons of the show, which have 146 episodes in total.

New Girl, starring Zooey Deschanel, began streaming on Netflix in the US in the summer of 2013. The show’s cast includes Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, and Hannah Simone. “New Girl” originally aired on Fox from 2011 to 2018.

The L.A. comedy centers on five millennial friends who end up “forming a charmingly dysfunctional — or weirdly functional, family,” according to the show’s description.

In the lead-up to “New Girl,” Jess Day (Deschanel) needs a new place to live after a bad breakup. An online search leads her to a large loft – where she becomes roommates with three single men she’s never met. Nick (Johnson), a law student who dropped out of college and became a bartender, is the most affected and the most vulnerable. Schmidt (Greenfield) is a demanding, aggressive young professional who prides himself on sucking his muscle. Winston (Morris) is a hypercompetitive former athlete who doesn’t know what to do next. The group ends up with Jess’s childhood best friend, Cece (Simone), who is a killer model.

“New Girl” featured notable guest stars throughout its seven seasons, including Prince, Taylor Swift, Megan Fox, Damon Wayans Jr. and much more. And Justin Long, Josh Gad, Michaela Watkins, Dermot Mulroney, Lizzy Caplan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rob Reiner, Linda Carallini, Adam Brody, Brenda Song and Carla Gugino.

The series was created by Elizabeth Meriwether, who produced alongside Bret Baier, Dave Finkel, Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, Peter Chernin and Kathryn Pope. New Girl is produced by Chernin Entertainment in association with 20th Television. The series is distributed by Disney Entertainment.

During its first broadcast, “New Girl” received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, and Deschanel won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.