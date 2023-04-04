New Harry Potter Series on HBO Max: Everything We Know

The Harry Potter saga will win a reboot and is already being developed. The plot has seven books, the number of times it must be divided into seasons. The news about the new production took fans by surprise and generated comments on social networks.

Bloomberg reported that Warner Bros. is making a Harry Potter reboot series. The communication portal states that the author of the saga, JK Rowling, will be present to help the creative team and screenwriters of the new production.

The reboot of the fantasy plot of Haary Potter will be divided into seasons. According to information from Bloomberg, the series will have 7 seasons, each one being inspired by a book that belongs to JK Rowling’s collection.

Many fans were opposed to a reboot of the series on social media. On Twitter some comments about it being unnecessary and that there are new characters to be explored in the magical universe of Harry Potter. See some of them:

History and cast of the saga

The Harry Potter franchise is considered one of the most successful in history. All the films in the plot together grossed about more than 7 billion dollars. Many productions never reached much of that box office.

The historic cast of the magical franchise with Daniel Radcliffe(Harry Potter), Emma Watson(Hermione), Rupert Grint(Ronnie Weasley, should not be part of the reboot. The new series should feature new actors for the interpretation of these historical characters in the franchise.

There is still no further information on release dates for the reboot. However, the films of the Harry Potter saga can be watched on HBO Max.