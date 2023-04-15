HBO Max was most successful that year by launching yet another series that won over a legion of fans, in this case “The Last of Us”. Now, if you’re a fan of series, another HBO Max production is coming in April. HBO Max has released the trailer for the original miniseries LOVE AND DEATH, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons. Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and created by David E. Kelly. The production is based on a true story, where the seven episodes tell the true story of two couples who live in a small town in Texas, but have their tranquility shaken by an extramarital affair that triggers an act of violence.

When will Love and Death be available on HBO Max?

The first three episodes will be released on April 27th, followed by one episode a week until May 25th. See the trailer.

AMOR E MORTE was selected for the official competition of the SXSW Film and TV Festival 2023 and has in its cast names such as Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel. The miniseries is a Lionsgate co-production with David E. Kelley Productions, Blossom Films and Texas Monthly.

The series is based on the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly.