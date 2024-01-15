New Health Sciences Complex unveiled







TecSalud new introduced Health Sciences Complex Which will focus on first-class facilities focused on medical care, training of health professionals and scientific research.

This complex will represent a Milestone in Mexican healthBecause it will be the first of its kind in the country and Latin America.

,It will be home to a new element of care, education, training and applied researchhe commented Guillermo Torre AmionRector of Tecsalud and Vice President of Research at Tec de Monterrey.

A high impact project for society

Health Sciences Complex to be constructed Zambrano Helian HospitalThe School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Institute’s And Research Laboratories,

They will integrate a hospital ecosystem to provide care to the community in Mexico, Latin America and around the world.

,The challenge of this new health project is not only to build it, but to transform it into the best model of care, education and research for Mexico and Latin America.Torey continued.

Similarly, it will bring together the talents of the medical, teaching, research and student community with patients. Generate knowledge, new applications, practices and treatments Which has a direct impact on the society.

,We are contributing to change for the benefit of the entire community, from our environment to our health systemsThe rector said.

This will be an extension of the TecSalud model

There will be work that will expand the scope of medicine Zambrano Helion Hospital Expansion With greater hospital infrastructure (operating rooms, rooms, beds and offices).

it Your attention span will increase by 50% and will strengthen its commitment to quality and safety in highly specialized medical care.

The campus will also be home to the School of Medicine and Health Sciences. it will have high end facilities Which will allow future health professionals to grow in the hospital and research ecosystem.

It should be noted that the project includes various construction stagesWhich is expected to be fully completed by the second half of 2027.

They want to advance science and knowledge

During the project presentation ceremony, Alma Rosa MarroquinThe Secretary of Health of Nuevo León emphasized that these initiatives position Nuevo León as a leader in the field of health at the national level.

,Collaborative work is essential, great vision with a unique and specific interest in the individual and patient is most important”, he highlighted.

Other than this, Juan Pablo MurraThe rector of professional and postgraduate studies at Tecnológico de Monterrey said the campus will be important for advancing science, knowledge and innovation in health care.

,By prioritizing prevention, well-being and longevity, the Health Sciences Complex becomes a public good that will benefit patients, students, researchers, as well as Monterrey, Nuevo León, and Mexico as a whole.”, he assured.

The vision of the Health Sciences Campus is to be a place that allows Involvement of all members of the healthcare industry To improve the quality of life of patients in the country and the world.

In this way, TecSalud confirms that Commitment to innovation and avant-garde In health sciences research and practice.

To learn more about the project: visit campusdelasalud.tecsalud.mx

