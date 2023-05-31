New in June on HBO Max – That’s Gaming

54
popular new series Sculpture co-creators Sam Levinson (HBO’s Excitement), starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Faheem, and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, will stream on HBO Max on June 5.
Carrie, Miranda & Charlotte are back for a new season June 22 And just like that… – new chapter of sex and the City,
Finnish documentary series first five (9 June) Sanna Marin’s World Famous Woman goes behind the scenes to look into the life of the Finnish cabinet and explores themes of strength and femininity.
In addition, new seasons will appear painting with john (June 3) righteous gems (June 19) and Warrior (June 29).
june highlights
june 2
magic mike’s last dance
june 3
painting with john (season 3)
June 5
Sculpture
june 7
the eric andre show (Season 6)
June 8
the queen of versailles reigns again
phenomenal
june 9
first five
June 15
How do you measure a year?
rebel heart
Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef
June 19
righteous gems (season 3)
June 22
Downey’s Dream Cars
And just like that… (season 2)
June 29
Warrior (season 3)
ten year old tom (season 2)