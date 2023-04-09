New Johnny Depp film to open Cannes Film Festival | Pop & Art

1 of 1 Actor Johnny Depp in the midst of a libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, April 2022 – Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Actor Johnny Depp amid the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in April 2022 – Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The first “live-action” film with Johnny Depp since the libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard has been chosen to open the Cannes Film Festival in France next month, organizers said on Wednesday. fair (5).

The French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” stars director Maïwenn Le Besco, known as Maiwenn, in the role of Jeanne Becu, a woman who rose from poverty to the circles of King Louis XV. Depp plays the king. The film will have its world premiere at Cannes on May 16.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has made few film or TV appearances since the trial concluded in June 2022. He has made guest appearances at the MTV Video Music Awards and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Depp also voiced an animated puffin in “Johnny Puff: Secret Mission,” released last month.